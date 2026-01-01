Kom verder
{Moving · forward · together}
There’s a saying in Dutch, Kom verder, which has many meanings including ‘moving forward together’. But it’s more than a phrase to us. It’s our company philosophy and how we work with clients to deliver the right investment solutions for them.
Founded in 1737, Van Lanschot Kempen is the oldest independent financial institution in the Netherlands. Our heritage is important to us. But we’re more focused on where we’re headed.
We’re not all things to all people. Instead, we do a few things really well. Like fiduciary management and high-conviction, active investment strategies that focus on where we can add the most value.
Founded in 1737, Van Lanschot Kempen is the oldest independent financial institution in the Netherlands. Our heritage is important to us. But we’re more focused on where we’re headed.
We’re not all things to all people. Instead, we do a few things really well. Like fiduciary management and high-conviction, active investment strategies that focus on where we can add the most value.
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What makes us different?
1.
300 years of experienceWith Dutch roots dating back to 1737, we look for the investment edge to outperform for our clients.
2.
Sharp insightsWe think and invest differently with a hands-on service larger firms can’t offer. We’re small enough to create bespoke strategies for our clients. But big enough to deal with complex investment challenges – and scale fast.
3.
Entrepreneurial sparkOur enterprising spirit helps us guide investors through the important transitions of our time.
4.
Decisive actionAs active investors we are confident when taking difficult decisions, acting decisively in the best interest of our clients, their clients and society.
Our solutions
Whitepaper
Natural Capital 3.0
Discover how regenerative farmland investing is evolving, and how land quality, governance and real assets can support long‑term value creation.
Meet our team
Erik van Houwelingen
Chair of the Management Board
Damla Hendriks
Chief Risk Officer