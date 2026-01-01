There’s a saying in Dutch, Kom verder, which has many meanings including ‘moving forward together’. But it’s more than a phrase to us. It’s our company philosophy and how we work with clients to deliver the right investment solutions for them.



Founded in 1737, Van Lanschot Kempen is the oldest independent financial institution in the Netherlands. Our heritage is important to us. But we’re more focused on where we’re headed.



We’re not all things to all people. Instead, we do a few things really well. Like fiduciary management and high-conviction, active investment strategies that focus on where we can add the most value.