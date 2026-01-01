Van Lanschot Kempen Logo
Search
Van Lanschot Kempen Logo
Search
Professional Investor - Netherlands

Kom verder

{Moving · forward · together}

There’s a saying in Dutch, Kom verder, which has many meanings including ‘moving forward together’. But it’s more than a phrase to us. It’s our company philosophy and how we work with clients to deliver the right investment solutions for them.

Founded in 1737, Van Lanschot Kempen is the oldest independent financial institution in the Netherlands. Our heritage is important to us. But we’re more focused on where we’re headed.

We’re not all things to all people. Instead, we do a few things really well. Like fiduciary management and high-conviction, active investment strategies that focus on where we can add the most value.

Go quickly to

What makes us different?

  • 1.

    300 years of experience 

    With Dutch roots dating back to 1737, we look for the investment edge to outperform for our clients.

  • 2.

    Sharp insights

    We think and invest differently with a hands-on service larger firms can’t offer.  We’re small enough to create bespoke strategies for our clients.  But big enough to deal with complex investment challenges – and scale fast.

  • 3.

    Entrepreneurial spark

    Our enterprising spirit helps us guide investors through the important transitions of our time.

  • 4.

    Decisive action

    As active investors we are confident when taking difficult decisions, acting decisively in the best interest of our clients, their clients and society.

Our solutions

Investment strategies

Each investment team focusses on specific segments where we believe our specialist knowledge and approach gives us a competitive edge with a differentiated offering.
Read more

Fiduciary management

Our fiduciary managers specialise in developing asset management policies for pension funds.
Read more
Whitepaper

Natural Capital 3.0

Discover how regenerative farmland investing is evolving, and how land quality, governance and real assets can support long‑term value creation.

Discover Natural Capital 3.0

Meet our team

Erik van Houwelingen

Chair of the Management Board
Emaile.vanhouwelingen@vanlanschotkempen.com
Portrait of Damla Hendriks, Chief Risk Officer at Van Lanschot Kempen

Damla Hendriks

Chief Risk Officer
Emaild.hendriks@vanlanschotkempen.com

Connect with experts in your market

Contact us

Our sustainability approach

Read more about our sustainability approach.
Read more

There’s a saying in Dutch, Kom verder, it means many things and it’s our business philosophy. It captures the way we work with clients but also the way we steer our investee companies to deliver shareholder value through active engagement.

Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise, and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Past performance provides no guarantee for the future.